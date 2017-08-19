Eighteen Lusignan Prisoners injured during attempt to kill suspected informant

Eighteen prisoners at the Lusignan Prison were Friday night injured while scaling a razor-wired fence within the penal facility in an apparent effort to kill an inmate who they suspected was an informant to prison officials, authorities said.

That prisoner was not killed, but the prisoners in Holding Bay 2 who scaled a fence and entered Holding Bay 1 were cut by the razor wire. “The targeted prisoner is unharmed and has been placed in main Lusignan Prison,” a government spokesman quoted Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels as saying.

The spokesman added that shots were fired in the air by the prison authorities to restore order.

“No prisoner was injured by shots fired however a total of 18 prisoners were injured, mainly from razor wire.”

Authorities said five prisoners were sent to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment to serious but not life threatening injuries sustained from the razor wired atop the fence separating the holding areas.

The prisoners, who were injured and treated at Lusignan Prison, are Calvin George, Saddash Singh, Nick Skeete, Suresh Ganesh, Omar Williams, Lendroy Stephens, Kevin Cumberbatch, Ajit Jittall, Ryan Gopaul, Anthony Persaud, Ryan Banistes and Jayishwar Dhanai.

Prisoners who were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment: Linden Lewis, Abdul Akeem, Anthony Joseph, Travis Sobers and Adrian Edwards.

Last month, a series of unrest rocked the Georgetown and Lusignan prisons, resulting in the destruction by fire of the city jail and the escape of 13 inmates through a hole under a fence.

Only four of the total of 21 prisoners who escaped from both jails are yet to be captured.