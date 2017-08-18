AK-47 rifle, ammo found in city

Police said a haversack containing AK-47 assault rifle and several rounds of a variety of ammunition was found Friday evening in a clump of bushes in north-western Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force said lawmen received information and went to a bushy area in Kingston at about 6:30 PM when they found the high-powered rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition.

The items included an extended .380 magazine and 196 live rounds of 7.62 by 39,. 40 and. 380 ammunition.

No arrest made. Investigation in progress.