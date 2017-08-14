Internet Radio

Foreign aircraft found on illegal airstrip in Rupununi

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News August 14, 2017

The illegal aircraft that was found on an illegal airstrip in North Rupununi.

The Guyana Police Force on Monday said a foreign aircraft has been discovered on an illegal aircraft in North Rupununi.

The foreign aircraft’s discovery followed the location of an illegal airstrip by Guyana Defence Force soldiers in the same area.
Following is the full text of the Guyana Police Force statement.
As a result of an exercise of due vigilance over the last four weeks to the effect that a foreign aircraft may have been frequenting the Santa Fe Area, North Rupununi, Region 9, yesterday afternoon, acting on further information received a party of police under the command of a Senior Officer, proceeded to the area where checks of that area led to the discovery of over a dozen ten-gallon jars in the bushes. The party also observed that a long strip of land had been cleared.
As the party was leaving, they observed an aircraft circling some distance away and on returning to the cleared area, they saw three men running from the aircraft which by then had landed. The aircraft was secured.
Reinforcement from the Guyana Defence Force and another party of policemen led by the Commander of ‘F’ Division Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram, departed Lethem about mid-night last night and arrived at the location about 02:00hrs, where on checking the aircraft, a quantity of dry ration, medical supplies, gents clothing and footwear, two hand-held radios, flashlights, cellular phones and an identification card amongst other items were found in the aircraft.
The cleared area where the aircraft landed is over one mile long and about fifty feet wide. It appears to have been recently graded.
 The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified and immediately arrangements are being operationalized for a multi-agency team to be flown to that area to conduct further investigations.
 
 
  dave ran

    this happens often. some of the planes are Venezuela registered. i read one was found in 2005 and the Civil Aviation Authority tried then to look into the case. As per the article in the papers then, the GCAA wrote to Venezuela CAA but never got a reply from the Venezuelans though the aircraft was carried Venezuela registration.

    Let’s see if this one is also from Venezuela or elsewhere. Difficult to monitor the airspace in the absence of proper equipment for surveillance of our airspace.

