Police foil robbery at GPL’s Customer Service Centre

Bandits fled the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) Mon Repos Customer Service Centre, East Coast Demerara empty handed when police arrived on the scene Thursday afternoon, the power company said in a statement.

GPL said just after 2 PM Thursday, August 10, 2017 three bandits stormed its Mon Repos Customer Service Centre in an attempt to rob the entity and customers.

“The Guyana Police Force (GPF) responded swiftly and foiled the attempted robbery. Customers’ personal belongings that were forcibly handed over were left behind as the bandits fled the scene,” GPL said in a statement.

GPL added that no staff member or customer was injured by the bandits.

East Coast Demerara Divisional Commander, Calvin Brutus said the bandits fired shots and escaped in a waiting motor car. He said none of the bandits fit the description of the remaining four prisoners who escaped from the Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons last month.

GPL said it has since decided to close its Customer Centre at Mon Repos on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12, 2017 based on concerns for the safety of its staff and customers. “Executive Management expressed concern over the threat to the lives of staff and customers.” “GPL regrets the inconvenience caused. However, the lives of our Staffers and Customers are paramount.”

The Mon Repos Centre will be re-opened on Monday, August 14, 2017 for business as usual.

On August 2, 2017 two bandits robbed the E-Networks Centre at Mon Repos. One day later, that company’s centre at Cornelia Ida was also attacked by bandits. One person has since been arrested and charged.