Labourers lead police to stolen shotgun, ammo

Three labourers, who stole a shotgun and cartridges from a security guard’s dwelling at Adventure, Essequibo Coast, are to be charged with break and enter and larceny.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the men broke into the dwelling and stole the firearm and ammunition that was assigned to Horace Graham, a security guard attach to Clinton Alphonso’s security firm.

Graham was a guard at an agro-processing plant at Adventure.

The Guyana Police Force said a the shotgun and two cartridges were recovered by police last night after the detainees, who live at Adventure, buckled under “intense interrogation” by investigators.

“Following a probe into the breakage of a Dwelling House at Adventure, Essequibo Coast on Sunday, August 6, 2017 during which the gun and ammunition were stolen, three male labourers from the said village were detained and under intense interrogation, they admitted to have committed the crime and led investigators to a location where the articles were recovered,” police said.