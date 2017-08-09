Prime suspect in Corentyne robbery arrested, taxi driver charged

The prime suspect in a recent armed robbery of a Corentyne family was early Wednesday morning arrested, police said.

Commander of the Berbic Division, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams confirmed said the man was nabbed in the Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice area after police launched an intelligence-led operation and information regarding his location surfaced.

He is assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver who was arrested near the scene of the robbery was Thursday slapped with two charges.

The man, 26-year-old Robindra Kumar, appeared at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Robindranauth Singh to answer to the charges of being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition and the unlawful possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded until 27th August, 2017.

The arrest of the two men stemmed from a probe into an armed robbery by several men committed last Sarurday on 27-year old Satchin Ramrattan, his pregnant wife, 26-year-old Vidya Gopaul and their four-year-old son.

They managed to flee the bandits who nevertheless carted off GYD$1.7 million and jewellery from their home at Lot 179 No. 69 Village, Corentyne on Saturday last and carted off with over GYD$1.7 million in cash and gold jewellery.