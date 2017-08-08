Second plane crashes at Eteringbang in less than one month

A single-engine Cessna aircraft belonging to the domestic carrier, Wing’s Aviation, crashed late Tuesday morning shortly after take-off from the Eteringbang airstrip in western Guyana, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field said.

The pilot, Dominique Waddell, escaped without life-threatening injuries.

The Cessna 206 plane, bearing registration number 8R-GPR, was seen descending rapidly by other pilots in the area.

The Accident Investigations Group, assisted by experts from the GCAA, are to visit the area shortly.

This latest incident in the area follows the fatal crash of a Roraima Airways plane on July 25, 2017. Captain Collin Martin, a retired Guyana Defence Force pilot, perished in that incident.