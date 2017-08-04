Cevon’s Waste Disposal employee jailed for smuggling ganja into prison

One of three employees of Cevon’s Waste Disposal Service was Friday jailed, one day after he and two other workplace colleagues were arrested for allegedly smuggling marijuana and other prohibited items into the Lusignan Prison.

Police said Akeem John of 44 Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara accepted all the narcotics and he was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The bulk of the prohibited items were 860 grammes of marijuana and two cartons of cigarettes that were in a haversack. Police on Thursday said 24 grams of cannabis were also found in the driver’s pants pocket.

John was at the time of the drug bust the driver of the truck that had gone to the jail to replace the portable toilets.

His two other colleagues, who were porters at Cevons. were released from police custody. The 26 year old male us from Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown and the 32 year old female lives at ‘C’ Field Reserve, Sophia.