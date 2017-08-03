National Anti-Narcotics Agency will be policy-maker- Ramjattan

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) will be a policy-making body and all drug-fighting operational activities will remain with existing law enforcement agencies, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan said.

During consideration of supplementary estimates for GYD$8,877,225 for equipment and furniture for NANA’s headquarters, Ramjattan said the Guyana Police Force, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) would continue to go after drug traffickers.

NANA’s headquarters are to located at 125 Barrack and Parade Streets, Kingston, Georgetown.

Ramjattan said the agency, which should have been launched in December, 2016, would be unveiled to the public “when we get these items”.

The minister said NANA would be responsible for coordinating and integrating the efforts of the agencies, after he was questioned several times by Shadow Public Security Minister, Clement Rohee.

The structure of NANA is contained the Guyana National Drug Master Plan and outlines how the new entity would integrate the efforts of the operational agencies for better efficiency.

While the Minister did not disclose the name of the designated Head of NANA, Demerara Waves Online News has been told that he is Retired Brigadier, Michael Atherly who was in the National Assembly for consideration of the supplementary estimates. NANA will be reporting to the Ministry of Public Security, Ramjattan said.

