Mother of two ,who allegedly killed her children’s father, granted bail

by Antoyne Toney

A 21 year old woman, who is a mother of two, was Thursday afternoon granted GYD$250,000 bail on a charge of manslaughter alleged committed on her children’s father.

Lisa Halley of 55 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown was arraigned before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s court.

Police accuse Lisa Halley of killing Dillion Halley on July 29, 2017 at Kitty.

The defendant lawyer’s told that the court that Ms Halley was in an abusive relationship with Dillion Halley.

The lawyer explained to the court that on that tragic day Dillion was under the influence of alcohol and started a confrontation with Lisa which lead her to stab him multiple times.

The tearful mother stood there as Magistrate Mc Gusty granted her bail.

She will re-appear in court on Monday.