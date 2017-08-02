Young burglar promises to change life after jail term

by Antoyne Toney

A young man was Wednesday morning jailed for two years after he pleaded guilty to stealing several items from a house in Georgetown.

Eighteen-year old Justin Austin of Lodge Housing Scheme was sentenced to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan after he admitted to stealing the items.

They were three televisions, one radio set and one Play Station.

Austin admitted that between July 29 and 30, 2017 at 239 Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown, he stole the items valued GYD$538,000 properties of Shawn Ferguson.

he court was also told that Ferguson was not in Georgetown when the man broken into his house, but was later told by someone via a cell phone call. He made a statement to the police.

Austin said he was very sorry about what he did and promised to get counseling and find a job when he leaves jail.