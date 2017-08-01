Soldier injured while on operation to capture prison escapees

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier on “Operation Clean Sweep” was early Tuesday morning seriously injured after he was knocked down by a motorcyclist breached a cordon at the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Coast Berbice, police said in a statement.

Hospitalised is Private Brian Samuel,22, of Low Land, Hope, East Coast Demerara. The motorcyclist, who received minor injuries, 65-year old Ramraj of Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. “A breathalyzer test was administered to the Cyclist and no alcohol was detected in his breath,” police said.

“Investigations revealed that ranks of the Joint Services, including the Private, were conducting a road block under” Operation Clean Sweep ” on the aforementioned road when the cyclist who was proceeding east along the northern side of the road allegedly breached the cordon and collided with the soldier who was positioned on the northern side of the road,” Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said in a statement.

Four prisoners from two major unrest at the Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons last month are yet to be caught.

Ten inmates had escaped from the burning Georgetown Prison on July 9, 2017 and 13 burrowed through a muddy hole at the swampy Lusignan holding area on July 24, 2017.