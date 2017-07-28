Teenagers jailed for stealing motorcycle

Two teenagers were Friday morning jailed for one year each after they pleaded guilty to stealing one motorcycle, when they appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly.

The teens who are from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara admitted that between July 24 and 25 at Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, stole one Honda 150 motorcycle valued at GYD$425,000, property of Hanniyah Warde.

The court was also told that on July 24, Warde parked the red and black motorcycle in his yard which is fenced and when he returned the following day, he observed that the motorcycle was missing and made a report to the Prashad Nagar police outpost.

Police on mobile patrol later notice the duo on the bike and gave chase after them.

But on seeing the police, they dropped the bike and ran away they were subsequently apprehended.

One of the teens was previously charged with robbery under arms.