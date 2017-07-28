Princess Casino robbery accused slapped with another robbery charge

A man, who is on bail for allegedly participating in a GYD$9 million robbery at the Princess Casino, was Friday slapped with another robbery charge and refused bail this time around.

Wayne Griffith appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to face the charge that on July 25, 2017 he allegedly robbed Rezal Khan of a 25 pennyweight gold band and a 10 pennyweight gold chain with a total value of GYD$350,000.

Police alleged that the victim and his wife were heading to the Stabroek stelling when he was allegedly accosted by Griffith and his accomplice, who demanded him to hand over his jewelry.

Khan complied and subsequently raised an alarm. Police responded promptly and apprehended Griffith in the Stabroek Market.

The gold band was allegedly found in his pocket and he was positively identified by Khan.

The other accomplice made good his escape.

The police prosecutor told the court that the case file is still incomplete.

Griffith has to return to court on August 11, 2017