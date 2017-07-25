Trinidadian arrested for fatal road accident

A Trinidad and Tobago national has been detained following a fatal accident which occurred last night on the Lovely Lass Public Road, West Coast Berbice which resulted in the death of a 23-year-old pedal cyclist from # 29 Village, West Coast Berbice, police said Tuesday.

Police do not release the names of accused persons unless they are charged.

“Investigation revealed that the cyclist Keyfa Campbell was proceeding west along the southern side of the road whilst motor pick-up # GPP 4166 driven by the 28-year-old Caribbean national was proceeding in the same direction, from the rear.

It is alleged that the cyclist suddenly swerved right, into the path of the pick-up causing the left front of the vehicle to collide with the cyclist who fell onto the road surface

The cyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital. He was treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 22:00hrs,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force said a breathalyzer test was administered to the driver who has a local address at BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara and no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath. He remains in police custody assisting with the investigation.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted soon.