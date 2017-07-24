Internet Radio

Update: Seven escapees recaptured

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News July 24, 2017 1 Comment

The hole at the swampy Lusignan holding area through which the 13 prisoners escaped

Seven of the 13 prisoners, who escaped from the swampy area of the Lusignan Prison, were Monday evening recaptured, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, police said.

They are Winston Long and Teshawn Mc Kenzie were caught after 8PM at the Berbice Car Park, Georgetown.

Police later reported that Jason Howard was caught somewhere in Georgetown and Jamal Joseph was held in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Rayon Jones, Jamal Forde and Odel Roberts were captured at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

There was no confrontation with lawmen and no weapons were found in their possession, according to Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Wendell Blanhum based on preliminary indications.

The 13 burrowed their way out under the 10 foot tall concrete fence during heavy rainfall early Monday morning.

 

RECAPTURED: Winston Long

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECAPTURED: Jason Howard

RECAPTURED: Jamal Joseph

 

RECAPTURED:  Teshawn Mckenzie

 

RECAPTURED: Odel Roberts

 

RECAPTURED: Jamal Forde

 

RECAPTURED: Rayon Jones

 

 

 

 

  • Truth !

    they can break out,hide but they will be recaptured
    imagine in this day and age prisoners have to hold up a chalkboard handwritten id piece of wood to be photographed
    guyana d hellhole
    guyana a failed state
    51 years pf bribery,corruption,racism,backwardness …

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.