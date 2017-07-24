Police release photos of 13 prison escapees

The Joint Services have intensified efforts to apprehend a total of seventeen prisoners, following the escape last evening of an additional 13, from the open holding area at the Lusignan Prison, government’s Department of Public Information and the Guyana Police Force reported.

The 13 fugitives, burrowed their way out of the holding area via a 5 ft deep tunnel. The tunnel was disguised as a makeshift pit latrine, next to the fence. The escape tunnel exited approximately 5 ft away from the outer fence on the extreme northeast section of the facility.

The Guyana Police Force listed the escapees as Rayon Jones, Pascal Smith, Teshawn McKenzie, Kendall Skeet, Clive Forde C/D El Sinkie, Winston Long, Kerry Crumwell, Odel Roberts C/D Gully, Paul Goriah, Jamal Forde, Shawn Harris C/D Shawny, and Jason Howard who are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Escaping from Lawful Custody (Lusignan Prison).

According to the minister, arrangements are being intensified to remove the remaining 86 prisoners, from the afore mentioned holding area to the Brick Prison at Camp Street.

The other prisons at New Amsterdam, Timehri and Mazaruni are “saturated”, according to the Minister and he explained that the Brick Prison building at Camp Street has been sufficiently completed to house the prisoners.

It was noted that there are three levels of security, comprising Prison Service ranks responsible for the inner section, the Guyana Police Force next and the outer perimeter, secured by ranks of the Guyana Defense Force. Minister Ramjattan, declined to apportion any blame at this time, as to who was directly responsible, saying, “later on there will be a time for that”. The focus, right now, he emphasized is on the need to apprehend those who are at large, and “every effort is being made to catch them.”

Guyana Police Force Commissioner ag. David Ramnarine stated that ranks are working on “double quick time”and patrols and security checks have been further intensified particularly in the East Coast and East Bank Demerara corridors. He urged the public to cooperate, be patient and extra vigilant. Farmers in the backlands of the coast, Ramnarine added, needed to take extra precaution as they go about their business.

The difficulty of searching and sanitizing prisoners was highlighted by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels. He pointed out the difficulty of searching prisoners and the need to ensure the staff’s safety. Asked about the use of cellular phones by some inmates to access social media, Samuels said that 22 devices were discovered, during the first sanitation exercise and 27, the second time.

Mr. Samuels said that adequate security measures will be put in place at the Georgetown Prisons where the 86 prisoners have been relocated and the security at the Lusignan Prison will be further beefed up.

The officials sternly warned members of the public not to aid the fugitives and that anyone caught doing so will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Rayon Jones, Pascal Smith, Teshawn McKenzie, Kendall Skeet, Clive Forde C/D El Sinkie, Winston Long, Kerry Crumwell, Odel Roberts C/D Gully, Paul Goriah, Jamal Forde, Shawn Harris C/D Shawny, and Jason Howard are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

(1)

NAME: RAYON JONES

AGE: 20 YEARS

ETHNICITY: AMERINDIAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: TIMEHRI, E.B.D

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(2)

NAME: PASCAL SMITH

AGE: 25 YEARS

ETHNICITY: ARRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 123 BARR STREET, KITTY

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(3)

NAME: TESHAWN MC KENZIE

AGE: 25 YEARS

ETHNICITY: ARICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 68 LAING AVENUE, WEST RUIMVELDT

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(4)

NAME: KENDALL SKEET

AGE: 25 YEARS

ETHNICITY: AFRCIAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 115 WISMAR, LINDEN

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(5)

NAME: CLIVE FORDE

ALIAS: EL SINKIE

DATE OF BIRTH: 1988/11/28

ETHNICITY: AFRCAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 83 ADELAIDE STREET, CHARLESTOWN & LOT 123 STREET, ALBERTOWN

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(6)

NAME: WINSTON LONG

DATE OF BIRTH: 1997/08/05

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: BASE ROAD, TIMEHRI E.B.D & JAMES STREET ALBOUYSTOWN

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(7)

NAME: KERRY CRUMWELL

DATE OF BIRTH: 1992/06/08

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 130 KING EDWARDS STREET ALBOUYSTOWN

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(8)

NAME: ODEL ROBERTS

ALIAS: GULLY

DATE OF BIRTH: 1995/01/10

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 124 ‘C’ FIELD, SOPHIA

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(9)

NAME: PAUL GORIAH

DATE OF BIRTH: 1987/11/28

ETHNICITY: MIXED RACE

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: TIMEHRI SQUATTING, E.B.D & COVE & JOHN E.C.D

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(10)

NAME: JAMAL FORDE

DATE OF BIRTH: 1995/01/27

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: CAR WASH, BEL AIR, GEORGETOWN

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(11)

NAME: SHAWN HARRIS

ALIAS: SHAWNY

DATE OF BIRTH: 1987/08/24

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 131 PIKE STREET, KITTY

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(12)

NAME: JASON HOWARD

ALIAS: SMELLY

AGE: 20 YEARS

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 260 EAST LA PENITENCE, GEORGETOWN

OFFENCES: ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY

DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LUSIGNAN PRISON, ECD.

(13) JAMAL JOSEPH