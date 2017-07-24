Breaking: Five escapees recaptured

Five of the 13 prisoners, who escaped from the swampy area of the Lusignan Prison, were Monday evening recaptured, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Wendell Blanhum said.

He said Winston Long and Shawn Harris were caught after 8PM at the Berbice Car Park, Georgetown.

Rayon Jones, Jamal Forde and Odel Roberts were captured at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

There was no confrontation with lawmen and no weapons were found in their possession, according to Blanhum based on preliminary indications.

The 13 burrowed their way out under the 10 foot tall concrete fence during heavy rainfall early Monday morning.