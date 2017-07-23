East Coast Demerara businessman shot, robbed

Police Sunday morning said they were investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 58 year old businessman of North Success, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 3 O’clock Sunday morning at he and his wife’s house, during which process he was shot.

Investigation revealed that the victim and his wife arrived home in their motor vehicle (Toyota Rav4 No. PLL1392) and were about to enter the house when they were pounced upon by two males, one with a handgun and the other with a cutlass.

“The gunman shot the victim and the other lashed him on the head with the cutlass ;the suspects then took the victims into the house, ransacked and went away with an undisclosed amount of valuables and that of their vehicle.” police said.

The husband was rushed to a private hospital where he is admitted, in a stable condition. Investigation in progress.