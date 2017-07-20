High seas cocaine bust accused refused bail

The two men, who the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard intercepted in a boat at sea allegedly with a quantity of cocaine, were Thursday remanded to prison after they were arraigned on a narcotics trafficking charge.

John Da Silva, 45, and 34-year old Kevin Fitzroy were arraigned on a joint charge of being in possession of 95.5 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on Monday, July 17, 2017.

Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan refused them bail and they were remanded to prison until August 28, 2017 when they will appear at the Charity Magistrates’ Court. The accused are being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Mark Waldron.

The Coast Guard handed over the boat, cocaine and suspects to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit to conduct the probe.