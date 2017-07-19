Prison escapee probably shot in Port Mourant

Heavily armed police were Thursday morning on the manhunt for one of the remaining four prison escapees, Stafrei Hopkinson Alexander, aback Port Mourant/ Ankerville, Corentyne, Divisional Police Commander, Ian Alexander said.

The Commander said there was exchange of gunfire with the wanted man.

Other sources believed that Hopkinson Alexander might have been injured because a hammock that he was resting in has bullet holes. The hammock has since been removed.

Sources said police received reports that Alexander was in the Port Mourant backlands, which can also be accessed by boat, since Tuesday night.

After engaging the wanted man, a number of policemen exited the area after he fled.

Hopkinson Alexander is wanted for escape from lawful custody and murder at the Georgetown Prison on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Police, prison wardens and soldiers are also searching for Uree Varswyke also known as Malcolm Gordon, Bartica massacre convict Mark Royden Durant also known as Royden Williams and Cobena Williams.

Prison Officer, Odinga Wickham succumbed to gunshot injuries he sustained at the hands of prisoners during a riot that ended with the burning down of that penal facility.