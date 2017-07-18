Fire destroys building owned by WPA activist

An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a decades-old building on Charlotte Street, Bourda and threatened nearby houses, causing residents to evacuate.

“I am finally defeated,” said the owner of the building, Jocelyn Dow on Gomoseley’s Live. She remarked smelling smoke and rushed out of the building. Among those at the scene was Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

Dow said many valuable paintings have been destroyed in the building located on Charlotte Street between Camp and Alexander Streets. Fire fighters responded to a call shortly after 5 AM.

The building also housed Anita’s Boutique, Trans Caribbean International Shipping and other businesses

Back in January, 2016 fire destroyed Dow’s furniture factory, Liana Cane, at Victoria Road, Plaisance.