Updated: Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident leaves three dead, two hospitalised

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News July 14, 2017 5 Comments

Three persons were killed and one other was critically injured early Friday night when the car they were travelling in slammed into a parked heavy duty truck, police confirmed.

The accident in the vicinity of Kairuni at about 7:30 PM. The car involved in the accident is bearing license number plate PHH 9398.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that one man died on the spot and two others succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Linden Hospital.

Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dion Moore said those who died are Mark Fitzgerald also known as Melroy Rose, 31, of 27 Canvas City Linden; Keston Bollers,20,  of Kara Kara, Linden and Valon Bowen, 60,  of 29 Fairs Rust Linden.

Junior Hutson,29,  of Industrial Area Linden has been admitted at Mackenzie Hospital while Rayon Wilson who was the car driver was referred the Georgetown Public Hospital. Wilson is a policeman who is stationed at Bartica.

The parked truck into which the car slammed on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Ramlakhan said, “Investigations so far revealed from the driver of the lorry that he was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when his vehicle developed some mechanical problems, causing him to stop and whilst in the process of effecting repairs under the front of the lorry, he heard an impact at the rear, and upon investigating discovered that the car which collided with his vehicle, had five males occupants and all of whom appeared seriously injured.”

A volunteer reporter at the scene told Demerara Waves Online News that the entire roof of the car was ripped off on impact.

 

  • Fanny

    Parked truck again…..

  • Quentin Campion

    The carnage continues, why? It couldn’t have happened if the driver was more alert or observant, maybe? Was it speeding? Whatever the reason it could be a human error too.

  • plantain

    How many you think have lost their lives on Linden-Soesdyke Hwy this way, where these heavy duty trucks are parked with just barely a red flag hanging off the back,invisible at late night when you have to contend with heavy fog in some parts of the Linden-Soesdyke Hwy……This keeps happening repeatedly year after year.

    Look folks this problem can be solved easily, make it illegal for these lumber trucks/heavy duty trucks to park on the Linden-Soesdyke Hwy overnight. Or simply there should be no travelling on the Linden-Soesdyke Hwy at night.
    How many have to lose their lives needlessly ?
    Is it not the duty of Govt to protect its people ? where is the protection for those who have to traverse the Linden-Soesdyke Hwy at night.

  • Rango

    We are back to this discussion again – Since the last fatal accident where close friends died in that mini bus, I was looking to see if Government would have put some measures in place to clamp down on trucks with out lights, but I guess i’ll have to keep looking more…

    What I noticed with this gov and the pass – when it comes to critical things they are less pro-active. For example, they wait until it’s Raining heavy to start clean the drains….bad bridges in the bush roads will only be fixed after a truck would have fall in and someone died….now this EYE SORE of a situation. Long Trucks with out lights.

    All that is needed is for a law to pass that all LONG BED TRUCKS be outfitted with lights along the tray and front of the trucks. If persons does not comply or is found guilty, then they are to be charged (not chicken feed charge).

    fedup…smh.

  • David Mortley

    Parked lorry? Speeding car? Careless car driver? Careless lorry driver? Who knows what? Bottom line? The carnage continues! Our authorities have no answer, no strategy to make a difference! I’m sure that SPEEDING was a factor, based on the end result of the car. Have Mercy O GOD!

