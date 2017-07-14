Three dead, one critically injured in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

Three persons were killed and one other was critically injured early Friday night when the car they were travelling in slammed into a heavy duty truck, police confirmed.

The accident in the vicinity of Kairuni at about 7:30 PM. The car involved in the accident is bearing license number plate PHH 9398.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that one man died on the spot and two others succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Linden Hospital.

Ramlakhan could not immediately state the identities of those injured or dead in the mishap.

However, other sources said Bosai mechanic, Melroy Rose,30, of 64 Block 22, Wismar died while receiving treatment.

The car driver, 35-year old Rayon Wilson and 29-year old Junior Hudson both sustained multiple trauma to their bodies and were said to be in a stable condition.

A volunteer reporter at the scene told Demerara Waves Online News that the entire roof of the car was ripped off on impact.

Traffic Chief, Dion Moore told Demerara Waves Online News that initial investigations revealed that the car and the truck were heading to Linden when the accident occurred. He said the rear of the truck had no lights.