One dead, several others critically injured in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident

One person was killed and several others critically injured early Friday night when the car they were travelling in slammed into a parked heavy duty truck, police confirmed.

The accident in the vicinity of Kairuni.

At least three seriously injured were rushed to the Linden Hospital for emergency treatment.

The car involved in the accident is bearing license number plate PHH 9398.

A volunteer reporter at the scene told Demerara Waves Online News that the entire roof of the car was ripped off on impact.