Updated: One arrested for several guns found in barrel at City wharf

Four handguns were Tuesday afternoon found in a barrel at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) wharf, Georgetown, and already one man has been arrested and another gun allegedly found in his possession, police said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said four 9MM handguns were found in an engine in a barrel.

Blanhum said members of the Major Crimes Unit went to the address of the consignee. “The conducted a search of the premises and also they searched an individual and that individual was found in possession of an unlicensed 9 millimeter weapon.

The Crime Chief said investigators were questioning the man and they were also pursuing a female.

Sources told Demerara Waves Online News that the barrel, which contained with a CBR motorbike engine, was shipped to Guyana through a door-to-door shipping service, and was addressed to a female in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.