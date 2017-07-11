Updated: Minibus driver shot dead; passenger robbed of bag containing GYD$1,000

A minibus driver from Suddie, Essequibo Coast, was Tuesday shot dead at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara after a robber snatched a bag from a passenger containing GYD$1,000 and one cellular phone, police said.

‘A’ Division Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman said a suspect was shot by police and arrested allegedly with a handgun in his possession. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.

Chapman said after the bandit, who was travelling in the Route 32 bus as a passenger, grabbed a female occupant’s bag, the bus was driving off. At that time, an accomplice, who was outside the bus, shot the driver dead. Dead is 35-year old Tedroy James of Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

The driver on observing what was happening, attempted to drive away and was shot in his back. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The Divisional Commander said the woman’s bag, valued GYD$5,000, contained GYD$1,000 and one cellular phone valued GYD$17,000.

Vehicular traffic was halted for some time after police cordoned off the scene as part of their investigations.

Police later said that all of the passengers of minibus, BTT 976, were robbed by two men when the vehicle stopped to allow a passenger who he had picked up at West Coast Demerara to disembark. “At the time there were several passengers in the bus which was en route to Georgetown; as the male passenger was about to disembark the vehicle, two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, pounced on the unsuspecting passengers and began to rob them,” police said.