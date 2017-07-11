Minibus driver shot dead

A minibus driver from Suddie, Essequibo Coast, was Tuesday shot dead at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara.

‘A’ Division Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman told Demerara Waves Online News that he was aware of a shooting incident there but he did not have the details.

However, other sources said the dead man has been identified as 35-year old Tedroy James of Suddie.

Preliminary information is that three occupants in a car rolled up alongside the Route 32 minibus and shot the driver to his head.

One theory is that the bandits believed the driver was carrying a bag containing cash.

Scores of police have since mounted an operation in the area in an effort to capture the perpetrators.