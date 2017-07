Guns found in barrel at City wharf

A number of guns were Tuesday afternoon found in a barrel at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) wharf, Georgetown, police and sources confirmed.

The weapons are said to be two pistols with matching rounds. Well-placed sources said they were imported in a barrel with a CBR motorbike engine.

The barrel, which came through a door-to-door shipping service, was addressed to a female in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police investigators have since taken away the firearms.