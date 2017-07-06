Noise nuisance task force formed

A Task Force to combat noise nuisance has been established to spearhead a crackdown on all forms of noise nuisance, the Ministry of Public Security announced Thursday.

“The Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with other various stakeholders having recognised the right of citizens to live in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, and free from undue discomfort have taken the initiative to establish an Inter-Agency Task Force to combat noise nuisance,” the ministry said.

The main goal of the Task Force according to Coordinator, Mr Deonarine Ramaroop “is to ensure a greater enforcement of the laws/regulations on noise nuisance which in turn will reduce the discomfort caused by noise pollution across the country.”

The Task Force is currently made up of representatives from the Ministry of Public Security – (Coordinating Agency), the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service, the Guyana Fire Service, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Communities, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown and the Guyana Revenue Authority.

The Key Objectives of the Task Force are as follows:

Enforcing existing (or create new) rules governing codes for all building that caters for the use of amplified sound equipment.

Enforcing silent zones.

Eliminate the proliferation of loud music in public transport vehicles.

Recommend amendments to laws that allows the use of available technology to establish and measure noise levels for the purpose of compliance and prosecution.

Curb random and spontaneous open air and roadside “boom boxes.”

To Examine complaint made about industrial noise and take necessary action as deem fit to eliminate or reduce the level of noise discomfort.

The Ministry of Public Security is urging the members of the public to work together to ensure that the environment is free from noise pollution.