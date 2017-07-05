15-year old boy stabs taxi driver to death

A 15-year old schoolboy Wednesday afternoon allegedly stabbed to death a taxi driver to death because he allegedly taunted the teen’s sister on several occasions, police said.

“It is alleged that during the journey, the victim began to make sarcastic remarks of his (lad) sister; during which process ,the youth who was seated in the back seat whipped out a knife, and inflicted several wounds to the victim,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Dead is 37-year old Deonarine “Baba” Laljit of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident occurred at about 1PM at Line Path Road, Skeldon. He sustained stab wounds to his neck and shoulder.

After the taxi driver exited the car, he collapsed a short distance and was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators were told that the driver picked up the boy at Number 69 Village, Corentyne en route to Line Path.

The suspect, who fled the scene was arrested and taken into custody. The suspected murder weapon was recovered, police said.

The former student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary School reportedly told police that he decided to kill the taxi driver because he taunted his sister several times.

Prior to the incident, the man had dropped his wife off at the National Insurance Scheme to transact business on his behalf and he should have returned to pick her up. When he did not, his wife was eventually informed that he was stabbed to death and his body was at the hospital.

Laljit’s immediate surviving family members are his wife and two children, 13 and 16 years old.