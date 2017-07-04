Internet Radio

Update: Bank robber shot dead; four guns recovered; shot bank employee was one of the robbers

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, Crime, News July 4, 2017 11 Comments

A bandit was killed and another captured unhurt during an exchange of gunfire at an attempted robbery at Republic Bank (Guyana), Water Street, Georgetown.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Senior Superintendent, Wendell Blanhum said the  bandit was shot in his chest and he succumbed. He was 25 years old and lived at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Blanhum said one of the suspects , who was shot in both legs, is a bank employee who was wearing a dread lock wig. A suspect who was detained outside the bank has been cooperating with the police, he added.

The car that transported the bandits has been also held by police and the driver,  who reported earlier Tuesday that his car had been hijacked, has been also detained. “Indeed a report was filed but we are not ruling him out as a suspect that he would have colluded with these men,” Blanhum said.

‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman said four firearms including three 9 MM handguns and one .40 gun were recovered in the aftermath of the attempted robbery.

“They got no money,” Chapman told Demerara Waves Online News. The failed robbery was confirmed by Republic Bank which also said they were being treated and counselled,

“All of our staff have been accounted for and, where required, have received medical treatment. The bandits were unsuccessful in their robbery attempt. Our greatest concern at this point rests upon the safety and well-being of our staff and customers. We have initiated trauma assistance processes for staff and shall continue to work with law enforcement officials in their investigations,”  Republic Bank’s Managing Director, Richard Sammy was quoted as saying in a bank statement.

The bank robber who was shot and subsequently died at the Georgetown Public Hospital while receiving treatment.

Chapman said the bandits gained entry to the lower flat of the bank by entering the southern Automatic Teller Machine (ATM). The bank alarm went off, he said, and the security guards and the bandits exchanged gunfire, even as police responded promptly and continued the shootout.” Our information is that they went into ATM and found their way inside the bank and attempted to rob the bank. The staff were in another section of the bank,” Chapman said.

Blanhum added that the bandits attempted to open several canisters. “Their intention was to rob the bank because they went into a canister and they would have stumbled upon several canisters and attempted to open them as well and also we received information that they conducted further searches in various areas of the bank,” he said.

The Bank, in its statement, said “there was an attempted robbery at its Water Street Branch, Georgetown, early this morning, July 4. The attempt was made as staff entered the Branch.”

In the end,  Chapman said one of the bandits was shot and died while receiving attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and another was arrested. The Assistant Commissioner of Police said a bank employee was escorted to a police station for questioning but he had no details.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that one of the bandits fled to a small eatery aback the Vendors Mall opposite the bank and pretended he was a chef when he was accosted.

Traumatised staff members and customers were eventually allowed to leave the bank through a shattered door.

After the crime scene was protected by security guards and heavily armed police, and the curious onlookers were removed from the area, Crime Scene Investigators were seen marking the locations where several spent shells, amounting to at least 20, were seen.

Republic Bank and the Assistant Police Commissioner credited the police and security guards with quickly containing the situation.

“The Bank extends gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and security personnel for their alert response, which prevented the situation from escalating further,” the bank said. The Divisional Commander said “‘it was good work on the part of the police.”

Republic Bank has closed its Water Street Branch until further notice and advises all customers that their banking business can be conducted at all other branches.

  • Col123

    Not a good sign..Maybe those Indos are becoming cash poor, driving those bandits to robbing banks. Or the PPP changed gears into the gyam fire mode with the freedom fighta brothas and their AK47 back from vacation…. One can only speculate!

    • Alesha Persaud

      What are you smoking? Is your PEOPLE em – go to other NEWS channel and see their pictures line up! The government is in “WAIT FOR OIL MONEY” mode while economy perish…Expect MORE to come! Ever wonder why Carl SINGH was FIRED with the excuse from GRANGER/BASIL that he was too old to function – YET today KN publish an article of MOORE tuning 82 and still on HIS JOB-What about uncle CLIVE TOMAS -85 and still on his job too? The INDOs better RUN leaving your PEOPLE behind to STARVE and wait for OIL MONEY!

    • Jamguy

      Hopefully speculation isn’t your day job

    • Arvind Persaud

      Gotta be a racist cunt. People like you is why Guyana will never get any where.

  • itmickey

    Maybe they are becoming desperate or brave…whichever…it is scary

  • Larry Morgan

    col123 your a idiot

  • Shafeek Ferouz

    Why is it that we have to continually play the race card. Why cant we accept that there is good and bad amongst all people. We will never progress if we continue to make statements like Col123

    • rs dasai

      Shaf
      This is Guyana as usual. Talk to older folks.

  • Alesha Persaud

    HALL of SHAME! ROBBERY at the BANK now….PEOPLE starving , Granger pouring in MONEY into BUXTON to create more thieves…I remember attending ST.Stansilaus with a brilliant Buxton classmate…ONLY to be LAZY and turn out to be a BANDIT…His family used to live in denial until ONE day he went to WEST COAST and a 71 year old cane cutter sway off his head…Guyana is in Gyam FAYAH mode while HARMON ask the BERBICE people to come up with PLAN to save the SUGAR industries…and I am wondering to myself…WTH! Why Guyanese always fall in the HANDS of LAZY or DUNCE individuals running things…WHY would HARMON ask the people to submit proposals when the PEOPLE tax monies are paying HIM, fellow ministers and CEO of Guysco to do this function? Is this WORLD COMEDY! Where is SOCU and SARA? Hiding under the skirts of the CURRENT government when such calls are MADE in PUBLIC…Fat cats raking in SALARY to SLEEP!

  • Ravindra Ramphaul

    From robbing people to robbing banks they need to get someone in office that will do something for the people and stop all of the crime and killing cuz of right now dem skunt ant doing shit

  • ExPPP_Man

    Why aren’t black leaders coming out and condemning their people for robbing and killing hard working people. Seems one of them got a degree on the back of the hard working Guyanese and yet he so ungrateful, he turnaround and tried to rob the people who gave him an education. Even though he got what he deserve, sincere condolences to his parents and siblings. I am sure they are not proud of this idiot.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.