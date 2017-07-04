One shot during robbery attempt at Republic Bank

A suspected bandit was shot and several others escaped during an exchange of gunfire at an attempted robbery at Republic Bank (Guyana), Water Street, Georgetown.

Police confirmed that security guards and bandits were engaged in a shootout while a private security service was making a cash deposit.

Traumatised staff members and customers were eventually allowed to leave the bank through a shattered door.

Heavily armed police and security guards arrived on the scene in an effort to preserve the crime scene and arrest suspects. Several spent shells were seen outside the bank.

Demerara Waves Online News saw at least one suspect being placed in a police vehicle. One other person was also arrested.