Fugitive suspect in Guyana murder arrested in Queens, New York

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS).- A man wanted for murder in Guyana was located 2,643 miles from the crime scene on Tuesday — in Queens, law enforcement sources said.

Members of the NYPD/U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force apprehended suspect Marcus Bisram in the Rockaways at about 1 p.m.

“He was living here in plain view,” the source said.

Bisram is accused of masterminding the killing of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt on Oct. 31, 2016. He allegedly got four co-conspirators to kill Narinedatt, who was beaten to death.

Bisram moved to the U.S. and lived in Arverne, where he created the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, which is focused on “making better, brighter futures.”

Narinedatt’s body was found on 70 Village Rd. in Berbice the next day, officials said.

Georgetown police arrested his attackers, who confessed that Bisram had allegedly ordered them to commit the killing.

The suspects admitted that they had beaten Narinedatt to death, then put his body into a car, drove him to Village Road and then ran his lifeless body over with the car to make it appear that he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

He was killed because Narinedatt had slapped another man — believed to be Bisram — during a party, according to the Guyana Chronicle.