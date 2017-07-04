Fugitive suspect in Guyana murder arrested in Queens, New York

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS).- A man wanted for murder in Guyana was located 2,643 miles from the crime scene on Tuesday — in Queens, law enforcement sources said.
Members of the NYPD/U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force apprehended suspect Marcus Bisram in the Rockaways at about 1 p.m.
“He was living here in plain view,” the source said.
Bisram is accused of masterminding the killing of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt on Oct. 31, 2016. He allegedly got four co-conspirators to kill Narinedatt, who was beaten to death.
Bisram moved to the U.S. and lived in Arverne, where he created the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, which is focused on “making better, brighter futures.”
Narinedatt’s body was found on 70 Village Rd. in Berbice the next day, officials said.
Georgetown police arrested his attackers, who confessed that Bisram had allegedly ordered them to commit the killing.
Bisram is expected to be presented in Brooklyn Federal court for arraignment Wednesday.
Guyana, which re-issued a fugitive warrant for Bisram in March, will have to petition for his extradition, authorities said. It will be the first time in recent memory that Guyana has made the request.