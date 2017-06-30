Three co-accused to stand High Court trial for alleged murder of GGMC engineer

City Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday ruled that there is enough evidence for three men to face trial in the High Court for the alleged murder of Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) engineer, Trevor Abrams.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Vishnu Hunt, in his submission, told the court that a prima facie has been made out based on the evidence of the many witnesses who testified on the prosecution’s behalf. The magistrate agreed with the prosecution and remanded the accused to prison until their trial begins in the High Court.

The accused are 29-year old Orin Arthur of One Mile Wismar, Linde; 46-year old teven “Assassin” Prescott of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara and 28-year old Yori Varswyk of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

They were jointly charged with the murder of Abrams on February 26, 2015.

Police have said that the GGMC Engineer of 131 Samatta Point, East Bank Demerara was riddled with bullets at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara where heavily armed men ambushed him and opened fire on his vehicle.