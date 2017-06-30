Security guard gunned down at supermarket

A 64- year old security guard was Friday night shot and killed with his firearm by two identifiable male bandits while he was on duty.

He has been identified as Gerald Henry of ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

The Guyana Police Force said he was stationed at a supermarket located at Lot 8 Block X, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara where the incident occurred at about 7PM.

Henry, who was employed as an armed security guard, of a registered security was armed with a handgun when he was pounced upon by the suspects who tried to relieve him of the firearm.

“A struggle ensued during which process the victim was shot and the suspects collected the firearm and fled. The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” police said.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation in progress.