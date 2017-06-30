Read some of the results of National Grade Six Assessment 2017

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) written on 12 and 13 April 2017 are being released to schools. Thirteen thousand three hundred twenty-nine candidates wrote this assessment. The results being released give a report on the candidates’ performance at National Grade Six Assessment.

You can read some of the results here NGSA2017



The NGSA results are available on the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.gy . The candidate’s timetable will provide the necessary information to access these results.

The Ministry of Education has continued its collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to improve the quality of all primary grade assessments. Teachers, subject specialists and test development officers developed the test items with the technical guidance of the Caribbean Examinations Council, addressing key areas such as item construction, weighting of items, sampling and other psychometric elements. Candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. The examination in each subject area consist of two papers. Paper One consist of forty multiple choice items while Paper Two is essay or open ended items.

Areas tested for each subjects were:

Mathematics – Knowledge, Algorithmic Thinking, Reasoning

Science – Knowledge, Comprehension, Application

Social Studies – Knowledge, Conceptual Understanding, Use of

Knowledge

English Language – Reading, Comprehension and Vocabulary: Structure and

Mechanics; Content, Focus, Vocabulary; Language and Organization

The highest possible standardized scores obtainable were Mathematics –132,English – 132,

Social Studies–133 and Science – 132.

The highest possible total score obtainable was 529.