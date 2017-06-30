Anil Nandlall to ask High Court to quash search warrant for law books

Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) parliamentarian, Attorney-at-Law Anil Nandlall on Friday announced that he would next week ask the High Court to scrap a search warrant because there is an existing order blocking the search of his premises and seizure of several Commonwealth Law books.

“I can file proceedings to quash the warrant…I am going to do that. It’s invalid and no invalid court order should remain on the record,” he said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News. He said the request would be filed next week and should not take a long time “unless it is unduly protracted” by Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan who issued the search warrant.

He said the High Court blocking any search of his premises by police or the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is dated April 25, 2017, but Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 issued a search warrant to SOCU at the request of Special Superintendent of Police, Brian Vieria to search his premises at 55 Chandranagar Street, Prashad Nagar and 217 South Road for the law books to be used as evidence.

Nandlall questioned what type of intelligence is being gathered because a wrong home address was stated on the document. He lives at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park.

He reasoned that the conservatory order against SOCU is still in force until the hearing and determination of the criminal charge brought against him. “They had a warrant earlier to search my premises and this court order stopped it and this court order has not lost its force, it has not been discharged and it has not lost its efficacy so I don’t know how they rationalised going for another search warrant is still valid,” Nandlall told a news briefing.

Nandlall, who is charged criminally with allegedly stealing the publications because they were paid for by the State, questioned whether he was being unfairly targeted because he and other PPP members have been critical of the coalition-led government.

The former Attorney General said Attorney General, Basil Williams’ lawyers did not oppose the continuation of the conservatory the order.