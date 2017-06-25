Unidentified man shot dead in Sophia

A man was shot dead Saturday night at ‘C’ Field, Sophia Access Road, East Coast Demerara, and police have already arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Investigators said a knife and a toque were found near the body of the unidentified man. A mobile police patrol said they spotted the body at about 10:15 Saturday night.

“The body, which bore a single wound to the left side chest and is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination, is clad in a dark -coloured shirt and blue long jeans; he is about 5′ 8″ in height and was wearing a pair of black long boots,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

An ‘E’ Field resident is in custody assisting with the investigation.