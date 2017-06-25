Two dead, five hospitalised in separate road accidents

Two persons are dead and five others are hospitalised as a result of two separate accidents on Sunday, police said.

Dead are pedestrian 49-year old Kalicharan Goordial of Creek Dam, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara and 36-year old Debra Pompey of 473 Belle West Housing Scheme, Canal No. 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara.

Investigators said one of the drivers was deemed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol based on results from a breathalyzer test. “The driver, 28,of Princess and Chappel Streets, Lodge was tested and found to be above the legal blood alcohol limit and he is in custody assisting with the investigation.”

Police said Pompey was killed at about 11:40 PM when the speeding car she was travelling in slammed into the southern rail of the Liliendaal Bridge on the Railway Embankment.

Traffic investigators said motor Car PSS 7195 with six female occupants including Pompey, was proceeding west along the southern driveway allegedly at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Those admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital are Rodlyn Grace, 20,of 24 Blyzeight Gardens ;Shameica Martin, 18,of 84 Sideline Dam,Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerar ;Tenisha Hubbert,26,of 473 Belle West Housing Scheme, Canal No. 2, Polder, West Bank Demerara ;Saskiya Boyer, 30,of 228 Lodge, Georgetown and Petona Welcome, 27,of 391 Austin Street,Campbellville,Georgetown.

At about 3PM at Second Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, motor car PVV 4911 struck down Goordial who police said was drunk.

“Investigation revealed that the pedestrian who was said to be highly intoxicated, was lying on the centre of a cross street adjoining to second street, when the motor car which was proceeding east along second street, suddenly veered north into the cross street and collided with the Pedestrian,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said the driver, who fled the scene was arrested, and he is assisting with the investigation. A breathalyzer test was conducted and no trace of alcohol was found, investigators said.