Woman beaten to death by husband

A yet to be identified woman was beaten to death by her husband at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice, police confirmed.

Police said the man lashed the woman to her head and other parts of her body with a piece of wood.

Investigators were combing a thickly vegetated area nearby in search of the perpetrator whose name has been given as Oswald December.

The beating occurred under their house in the presence of their 15-year old daughter.