Woman, who stole her employer’s money because salary was insufficient, jailed

A woman was Monday jailed for 36 months after pleading guilty to an embezzlement charge because her salary during the probationary period was insufficient.

Twenty-eight year old Ronella Tashanna Junor stood before City Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge of embezzlement was read to her.

Junor accepted the charge read to her which stated that between March on and June 16, 2017, being employed as a clerk at Midas Enterprise, she fraudulently embezzled the sum of GYD$219,900 taken into her possession under the name Midas Enterprise.

The woman told the magistrate that her probationary salary was not sufficient and she was in a hard place”” so she took the cash from her employer.

Meanwhile, owner of Midas Enterprise, Paul Giddings told the court that this is not the first time in which Junior had stolen cash from the company and as such asked the court to hand down a harsh penalty for her actions.

Facts of the matter states that the defendant, who was employed as a receptionist, was entrusted to collect monies on behalf Midas Enterprise.

The owner, over a period of time, checked the records and discovered that the GYD$219,900 were missing. Checks were made on the surveillance footage which showed the defendant taking monies out of the box.

A report was made to the police and under caution Junor admitted to taking the cash.

Magistrate Latchman sentenced Junor to 36 months behind bars.