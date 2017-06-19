Barbados-bound “Roach” arrested with cocaine pellets- CANU

A Mahaicony man allegedly swallowed almost 600 grammes to take to Barbados, but he was arrested at the Eugene F. Correia (Ogle) International Airport, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said in a statement.

Investigators said Randolph “Roach”Muri of Lot 3L Enterprise, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara was held on Sunday, June 18, 2017 shortly before boarding a plane to the Caribbean island.

“The suspect was escorted to a city hospital where on Sunday Evening into Monday morning he excreted a total of 72 cocaine filled pellets. The suspected cocaine weighed a total of 592 grams,” CANU said in a statement.

That drug enforcement unit said Muir was being held in custody pending further investigations and he would appear before a magistrate on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.