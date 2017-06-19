Alleged chain snatcher deemed medically unfit for trial

Orseno Benn, an alleged chain snatcher, was Monday deemed medically unfit to stand trial after he was evaluated by psychiatrist Dr. Biro Harry.

Dr. Harry, in his testimony, told the court that Benn had been seeking psychiatric evaluation for the past two years and noted that not much improvements were made and as such he suggested that Benn continues to be evaluated regularly.

The police prosecutor asked the court to commit Benn to the psychiatric institution where he can get the necessary help needed.

It is alleged that Benn of lot 527 Craig, East Bank Demerara on February 20 at Georgetown, stole a GYD$60,000 gold chain from Zelta Bess-Benn.

According to a police report that at about 8:30 PM at the Stabroek Market Square, Benn snatched the gold chain from the woman but he was subsequently caught by a member of the City Constabulary who pursued him.

It was also reported that the defendant was found in possession of an unlicensed .32 revolver with a live round.