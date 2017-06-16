CANU Chief to be paid off; may be rehired elsewhere

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan Friday night said Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh will be paid off and offered employment elsewhere.

Government earlier Friday said Singh would be removed from that law enforcement unit of the Public Security Ministry in kerping with recommendations made by a Commission of Inquiry into the detention and release of marine vessel in mid-February.

In the statement, the Public Security Minister said Singh would continue on his accumulated leave and he would be paid all his benefits. His leave ends in July and his contract expires in three years.

Ramjattan further announced that Singh would be approached about serving in another capacity.

“Mr. Singh has been at the Unit for nine years, and I hope to engage him on alternative placement options,” the minister said.

Former President Donald Ramotar said the United States Drug Enforcement Administration had always praised Singh’s work in drug interdiction.

Following is the full text of the statement.

As the Minister of Public Security who has responsibility for the Customs Anti-Narcotics unit (CANU), I have directed that Mr. James Singh, head of CANU, should proceed on the remainder of his accumulated leave whereupon he would be given notice of his termination of employ. All benefits consequent thereupon would also be granted to him.

The recent Commission of Inquiry headed by Mr. Bruce Lovell has made a number of recommendations, one of which is the restructuring of the Unit. The decision also was taken that this Unit will come under the soon to be established National Anti-Narcotics Authority (NANA).

In a scenario where very complex and difficult decisions have to be made, there is need for some amount of reconfiguration and restructuring.

Mr. Singh has been at the Unit for nine years, and I hope to engage him on alternative placement options. I have thanked him for his leadership and all the support he has given to the Unit.