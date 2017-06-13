Taxi driver jailed for cocaine, guns, ammo possession

The man, who was busted with more than 20 pounds of cocaine and illegal guns by police at his Lot 6 J Duncan Street, Campbelville residence, was Tuesday morning jailed for four years and 24 months after pleading guilty to the charges.

Trevor Rodrigues, a taxi driver, was charged with having 11.363 kilogrammes of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was also found in possession of one 9mm pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol and one 1.357 magnum revolver along with matching ammunition while not being the holder of a firearm license.

On the cocaine charge, he was jailed for four years and was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on each of three counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and three counts of possession of illegal ammunition.

The jail terms, which will run concurrently, were handed down by Magistrate Annette Singh.

Trevor Rodrigues also faced four other charges, two each for making use of threatening language and threatening behavior to his wife. However, those charges were dismissed.

He was busted with the drugs, guns and ammunition when police responded to a report that he had threatened to kill his wife.