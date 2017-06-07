Technician robbed of gun, other items after shooting bandit at West Demerara bar

One of four bandits was shot and injured by a technician during an armed robbery at Utivlugt, West Coast Demerara, but in the end they stabbed him and managed to escape with his handgun and other valuables, police said.

Investigators said they are making stringent efforts to apprehend four male suspects, one of whom is suspected to have received gunshot injuries, during a robbery committed.

The robbery victim was not named, but police said he is 47 years old and a technician. He was reportedly stabbed to his left hand and thigh with a broken bottle and relieved of his cellular phone, cash as well as his licensed firearm about 1 AM Wednesday at an entertainment bar in Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was in company of a friend outside of the bar imbibing when the suspects who went into the bar and returned with a beer each, suddenly pounced and demanded cash, at the same time striking him with a bottle which broke and stabbed him with same.

The victim then whipped out his firearm and discharged several rounds at the bandits, who managed to disarm and relieve him of his weapon and valuables and escaped,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The victim was treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital for his injuries and sent away. Statements have been taken as part of the ongoing probe.