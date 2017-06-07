Man accused of causing girlfriend’s death granted bail

A man was Wednesday placed on bail for causing the death of his girlfriend when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Twenty year old Kenroy London of 74 Kaneville East Bank Demerara rode allegedly motorcycle CH 9730 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of his 18- year old girlfriend Keisha Anthony on May 24 at the Supply Public Road , East Bank Demerara.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant was not the holder of a valid licence at the time of the accident nor was he wearing his protective gear (helmet).

Magistrate Azore granted bail in the sum of GYD$250,000 bail and ordered that London return to court on June 23.