Internet Radio

GPHC removes its medical supplies from NewGPC bond; owes GYD$50 million

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, News June 6, 2017 1 Comment

One of the privately-owned trucks being loaded with GPHC medical supplies at the New GPC bond. That truck later delivered the boxes of items to the Kingston drug bond.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Tuesday removed all  of its medical supplies from the New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (NGPC) bond, leaving behind a GYD$50 million debt.

Multiple high-level sources could not say what the reason behind the decision  was and who exactly gave the directive for the drugs to be removed from NGPC’s bond at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt.

“I am not aware and you will have to check with management,” GPHC spokeswoman, Mitsy Campbell told Demerara Waves Online News.

Ministry of Health spokesman, Terrence Esseboom said the drugs were expired and the move to clear out the GPHC stocks is aimed at cutting expenses.

“Those drugs were expired for many many years since (Dr. Leslie Ramsammy) was Minister (of Health).  I think the rental is prohibitive so I think outside of the expiry of drugs, part of the steps could be cost-cutting,” Esseboom told Demerara Waves Online News.

When Demerara Waves Online News visited the NGPC Bond, one truck was being loaded with medical supplies while several others were in the compound waiting to be loaded. Sources said not all of the drugs stored there were produced or purchased from NGPC.

The truck delivering some of the medical supplies to the Government Bond at Kingston. Those boxes of items had been transported from the New GPC bond. Above the truck can be seen broken windows on the north-eastern side through which heavy rainfall can possibly enter the building and wet the boxes of items.

Sources said some of the supplies were being taken to the Larry Singh-owned bond on Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown,  the Materials Management Unit (MMU) facility at Diamond and a bond at Kingston, Georgetown.

The Larry Singh bond is being rented to the Ministry of Health in what some regard as a sweetheart deal.

From observations, it appears that the cardboard boxes of bandages and other items will likely be soaked whenever there is heavy rainfall because of broken and defective windows to the north-east and northern side of the concrete building.

Well-placed sources told Demerara Waves that the GPHC now owes NGPC GYD$50,811,872 (Value Added Tax included) for storage of the supplies from January to June, 2017. The corporation, according to sources, has already paid off similar debts for last year.

Last month, the Pan American Health Organisaton/ World Health Organisation began auditing the procurement process at the Ministry of Public Health and the state-run Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Professor Jaime Espin Balbino of the Andalusian School of Public Health, Regional Ministry of Health was spearheading the forensic exercise.

  • Emile_Mervin

    How can NGPC be charging government rental fees for drugs that were expired since Leslie Ramsammy was Health Minister and still stored at NGPC bond? This is the skulduggery that Jagdeo and his BF engaged in for years at taxpayers’ expense. Bloodsuckas!

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.