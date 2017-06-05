Grey Boy walks free again from Courtney Crum-Ewing’s murder charge

Forty- year old Regan “Grey Boy’ Rodrigues was Monday morning a free man after the court found there was not enough evidence for him to stand trial for the murder of Courtney Crum-Ewing.

Crum-Ewing was shot and killed on March 10, 2015 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara while he had been on a megaphone urging residents to vote for the APNU+AFC coalition at the May 11, 2015 general elections. Approximately four months after his death, Rodrigues was implicated for the said murder.Police ranks had reportedly gone to the home of the suspect and conducted a search where an unlicensed firearm.

In September 2016, RodrigueS was freed of the murder charge by Magistrate Judy Latchman due to the lack of evidence but Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalinar Hack decided to re-open the case for further evidence from police witnesses and for the magistrate to rule on the oral statements made by Rodrigues.

During the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), two witnesses, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mitchell Caesar, and police ballistics expert, Inspector of Police, Eon Jackson, were present in court to testify.

During Monday’s hearing, the court was told that no written statement was submitted but the oral statements given by Rodrigues were deemed admissible.

However, the court based on his admissible evidence, found no case against Rodrigues.

As such, the matter against Rodrigues was discharged.

Upon hearing this, tears flowed from Rodrigues eyes as he thanked the Magistrate for her time throughout the trial.